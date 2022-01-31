Doncaster stabbings: Doncaster Rovers pay tribute to former Academy player Ryan Theobald

Ryan, a keen footballer, also played for Bessacarr FC as a teenager, and a charity match is to be held in his honour this weekend.

A spokesman for the club’s Club Doncaster Sports College said: “Club Doncaster Sports Collegeare extremely saddened to hear about the passing of former student and Academy player, Ryan Theobald.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Ryan's family and close friends at this difficult time.”

Ryan Theobald (left) was a former Doncaster Rovers Academy footballer.

Ryan, 20, and Janis 17, both suffered fatal stab wounds after violence flared in Silver Street early on Saturday.

An 18-year-old was also taken to hospital with stab wounds and detectives in Doncaster have launced a double murder investigation.