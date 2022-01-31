Doncaster stabbings: Doncaster Rovers pay tribute to former Academy player Ryan Theobald
Doncaster Rovers have paid tribute to former Academy player Ryan Theobald after he was stabbed to death along with friend Janis Kozlovskis in the town centre.
Ryan, a keen footballer, also played for Bessacarr FC as a teenager, and a charity match is to be held in his honour this weekend.
A spokesman for the club’s Club Doncaster Sports College said: “Club Doncaster Sports Collegeare extremely saddened to hear about the passing of former student and Academy player, Ryan Theobald.
"Our deepest condolences go out to Ryan's family and close friends at this difficult time.”
Ryan, 20, and Janis 17, both suffered fatal stab wounds after violence flared in Silver Street early on Saturday.
An 18-year-old was also taken to hospital with stab wounds and detectives in Doncaster have launced a double murder investigation.
A fundrasing match will take place for Ryan at Cantley Park this weekend with a balloon release and vigil planned for the pair in Elmfield Park at 3pm on Saturday.