It’s one of the most iconic days out in South Yorkshire – and one of the high points among Yorkshire’s fashion fans.

Organisers of the St Leger Festival this week started the countdown to the famous horse race’s Ladies Day, held every September at the Town Moor racecourse, Doncaster, announcing it was 50 days before that start of the festival.

Ladies Day is famously the day when South Yorkshire’s women turn out in their fashion finery, and is this year due to be held on Thursday September 14.

This year Ladies Day is the first day of the festival in a big break with tradition – so we have put together a gallery, below looking back at 26 of the best pictures of the finely dressed racegoers of the last 15 years. Can you see anyone you recognise?

Organisers this week also launched a competition to be the face of this year’s St Leger racecard cover.

To be in with the chance of winning, customers need to visit the Doncaster Races Facebook page and post a photo of themselves in the comments of the racecard competition post before 11.59pm on Tuesday, August 1.

All photos will then be added to an album and a public voting competition will take place to find the top 50 images. Each like the customer’s photograph gets before the deadline of 11.59pm on Sunday, August 6 will count as a single vote. Festival organisers will announce the final 50 pictures on Monday, August 7.

The highlight of the Festival takes place on the third day with the Group 1 Betfred St Leger Stakes, which is known as the world’s oldest ‘classic’ horse race.

Rachel Harwood, executive director of Doncaster Racecourse, said: “In just 50 days time, some of the world’s best horses and jockeys will come together in Doncaster for a four-day celebration of racing and we can’t wait. This is going to be the biggest and best Betfred St Leger Festival in recent memory.

“We’re giving racegoers plenty of opportunities to win with these two brilliant offers and competitions – I’m particularly looking forward to seeing all the pictures for our racecard. Good luck everyone and see you in September.”

Tickets are available now from £16 and there is limited availability on most hospitality packages. Visit www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk for more information or call 01302 304200.

1 . St Leger Ladies Day gallery We have put together a gallery of 26 of the best pictures of the most fashionable women over the last 15 years at the St Leger Ladies Day Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Bubbly The second day of the St Leger Festival, Ladies Day 2019, gets underway. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-12-09-19-LadiesDay-8 Photo: Marie Caley Photo Sales

3 . Leger The second day of the St Leger Festival, Ladies Day 2019, gets underway. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-12-09-19-LadiesDay-6 Photo: Marie Caley Photo Sales

4 . Smiles St Leger Festival Ladies Day at Doncaster Racecourse. 8th September 2022. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales