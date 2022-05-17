Doncaster Sports Direct boss Michael Murray marries Mike Ashley's daughter Anna in '£3m' ceremony

The 32-year-old successor to the businessman’s empire tied the knot on Saturday after hiring Blenheim Palace, according to reports.

The Daily Mail said guests were transported to the venue from nearby hotels in classic cars and historic buses, with the newspaper saying the bash cost more than £3million.

The wedding came days after he officially took the reins from Ashley as the new chief executive of the Fraser Group, with his billionaire father-in-law having stepped down from the role.

Anna Ashley has tied the knot with Doncaster's Michael Murray. (Photo: Instagram).

The couple reportedly met on holiday in Majorca back in 2011. They are understood to live together in a £10.7m mansion in the affluent district of Belgravia in central London

The son of Doncaster property baron Mick Murray and a former nightclub promoter, Murray has taken over the running of the former Newcastle United boss’s retail empire.

Widely seen as Ashley's right hand man, he took over his role Ashley's role as chief executive officer of the group the earlier this month after his father-in-law announced he would be stepping down last year.

Anna is one of Ashley's three children with interior designer ex-wife Linda.

Mr Murray is the son of Doncaster property and business magnate Mick Murray, who set up the all-conquering Doncaster-based Lazarus Properties with business partner Lloyd Nicholson in 1997.