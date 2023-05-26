Doncaster sports club launches £5,000 crowdfunding appeal to install new roof

The pavilion, which is used by Mexborough Athletic football and cricket teams, has fallen into disrepair – and fundraising organiser Gareth Hughes is calling on members of the local community to dig deep and come to the rescue of the building, situated at the Mexborough Miners’ Welfare Institute and Recreation Ground in New Oxford Road.

He said: “Every donation will help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We urgently need a new roof for our pavilion, which is used by the football and cricket teams.

A campaign has been launched for a new roof for the pavilion in Mexborough.

“Contributions to this cause mean so much to me and helps so many people within the local community.”

Local family funeral dirctors Butterfields have already supported the campaign and a spokesman said: “As keen supporters of our local community and sporting clubs, Butterfields are proud to answer the appeal launched by Mexborough Cricket Club and Mexborough Athletic FC to assist the fundraising campaign launched to renovate the pavilion with a new roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club house has been such an asset to our community and over the years many of us have been proud to attend the Montagu Cup Final to cheer on our local sporting heroes.

“We are delighted to help this worthwhile cause and hope that other local businesses and residents will follow suit.”