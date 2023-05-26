News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster sports club launches £5,000 crowdfunding appeal to install new roof

A Doncaster area sports club has launched a £5,000 crowdfunding appeal for a new roof for its pavilion.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th May 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:50 BST

The pavilion, which is used by Mexborough Athletic football and cricket teams, has fallen into disrepair – and fundraising organiser Gareth Hughes is calling on members of the local community to dig deep and come to the rescue of the building, situated at the Mexborough Miners’ Welfare Institute and Recreation Ground in New Oxford Road.

He said: “Every donation will help.

"We urgently need a new roof for our pavilion, which is used by the football and cricket teams.

A campaign has been launched for a new roof for the pavilion in Mexborough.
“Contributions to this cause mean so much to me and helps so many people within the local community.”

Local family funeral dirctors Butterfields have already supported the campaign and a spokesman said: “As keen supporters of our local community and sporting clubs, Butterfields are proud to answer the appeal launched by Mexborough Cricket Club and Mexborough Athletic FC to assist the fundraising campaign launched to renovate the pavilion with a new roof.

“The club house has been such an asset to our community and over the years many of us have been proud to attend the Montagu Cup Final to cheer on our local sporting heroes.

“We are delighted to help this worthwhile cause and hope that other local businesses and residents will follow suit.”

The campaign has so far raised just over £700 and anyone wanting to donate to the cause can add to the campaign tally at the GoFundMe page HERE

