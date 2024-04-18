Doncaster slimmer set to achieve London Marathon dream after shedding whopping 14st

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aaron Walker from Rossington will take part in Sunday’s race after losing more than half his weight.

The 28-year-old will be representing Slimming World in its 17-strong official marathon team – and between them the runners have lost more than 105 stones.

They will be raising money for Cancer Research UK, the Irish Cancer Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK, Slimming World’s official charity partners.

Aaron Walker will run the London Marathon this weekend after shedding a whopping 14st.

Aaron is running for Alzheimer’s Research UK to raise awareness of how healthy eating and moving more can protect our physical and brain health.

According to Alzheimer’s Research UK’s ‘Think Brain Health’ campaign, being active is one of several ways people can help protect brain health and reduce their risk of dementia in later life.

After struggling with his weight for most of his life and having snacks hidden away by his family, it was moving to university that saw Aaron’s weight increase to its highest.

Being in charge of his own meals and heading for nights out ending at a local takeaway caused his weight gain and led to him being self-conscious and lacking in confidence.

Aaron says: “Being overweight massively impacted my everyday life. It was getting to the point where my family and friends were leaving me behind and wouldn't ask me to go out for a walk with them because they knew that I was unable to keep up.

"I was always tired and sluggish due to the food I ate, and I found clothes shopping to be a nightmare as most shops didn’t stock my size.

“In 2021, I attended Leeds Festival with a group of friends, but I couldn't enjoy any of it as I didn’t feel comfortable in myself.

"Walking around the festival in the warm weather left me constantly breathless and needing a rest.

"It pained me to see everyone having such a good time as I was really suffering.

"I had to leave my friends and ended up missing one of my favourite bands because I needed to sit down.

"It was then that I knew I needed to take control of my weight and join my local Slimming World group.

“My mum and sister were already Slimming World members and had reached their target weights, so I knew it worked.

"When I walked through the doors of my local group for the first time, I knew it was a step in the right direction. The consultant and members were so welcoming and for once I didn’t feel like everyone’s eyes were on me and judging.”

Aaron followed Slimming World’s Food Optimising healthy eating plan and loved that the flexible plan gave him the knowledge and skills to make changes to the way he ate and not miss out on his favourite meals.

He said: “I knew from my mum and sister’s slimming success that Food Optimising worked, but I didn’t expect it to come with such freedom.

"I was worried that I would struggle to give up my favourite foods, but I soon realised I didn’t have to.

"I couldn’t believe that I was still able to enjoy my favourite meals like a Chinese chicken fakeaway while losing weight. The ideas and tips shared at group really helped me to get to grips with Food Optimising and I still love to try out new ideas and recipes.

“Since joining Slimming World, I have lost 14 stone and was crowned Slimming World’s Man of the Year 2023, which I’m incredibly proud of.

"The plan really has changed my life and I have since returned to Leeds Festival to enjoy the experience that I missed out on in 2021 due to my weight.

"It felt amazing to be on my feet all day without getting tired and watching the musicians as part of the crowd and not from a faraway bench.”

As Aaron lost weight and grew in confidence, he decided to explore Slimming World’s Body Magic physical activity support programme, which helps members to embrace and integrate active habits to their everyday life.

The programme recognises a wide range of activities, to suit all ability levels and budgets, and supports members to increase activity from their own individual starting point and at their own pace.

Aaron says: “Body Magic has played a massive part in my weight loss journey. It helps me stay on track and drives me towards my goals on the scales by achieving goals off the scales.

"I wasn’t active at all before joining Slimming World and struggled to walk far without getting out of breath.

"Inspired by the Body Magic physical activity programme, I set myself small activity goals and this helped me build up my exercise and stamina. I began to enjoy going for walks and I steadily increased the distances of them. My walks gradually turned into runs and I’ve never looked back.

“I want to raise as much money as possible by running the London Marathon in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK, a charity which does incredible work to try to make dementia a thing of the past. Too many people are forced to experience the heartbreak of dementia and I want to do everything I can to help everyone affected by this condition.”

Slimming World Consultant Dawn-Lisa Oxborough runs weekly group sessions in Rossington and says: “Aaron is a real inspiration to us all and we are so proud of him.

"When he first came through the door, he wanted to lose weight and feel more confident – however, he had no idea he’d go on to be Slimming World’s Man of the Year and run the London Marathon!

"He is proof that with self-belief, determination and the right kind of support from a group of people who understand what it feels like to struggle with your weight and truly care about your success, anyone’s weight loss and activity dreams can be achieved.”

Lucy Squance, Director of Supporter Led Fundraising at Alzheimer’s Research UK said: "We’re truly grateful to Aaron and the team of dedicated Slimming World runners for taking on the London Marathon to raise much-needed funds and awareness for Alzheimer's Research UK.

"We can’t wait to cheer from the side-lines and celebrate at the finish line.

“Tragically, dementia is the UK’s biggest killer and if nothing changes, one in two of us will be directly affected by it, either by developing it ourselves, caring for someone with it, or both. Alzheimer’s Research UK exists for a cure and it’s people like Aaron and organisations like Slimming World who will help us find one. We can’t thank them enough for standing (or running) with us!”