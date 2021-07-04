Doncaster Sleep Charity is awarded £250k of National Lottery Community Fund

The Sleep Talkers Project will improve the wellbeing of 3,750 beneficiaries and 1,250 volunteers

The two-year project will aim to improve the wellbeing and health of 3,750 beneficiaries and 1,250 Sleep Talker volunteers by providing sleep intervention, delivered in the community by trained sleep champions.

The beneficiaries will be based across the nation, with the project initially supporting parents of disabled children, with hopes to expand the scheme to aid other demographics.

The Charity estimates that on average each person trained will support five Sleep Talkers who will, in turn support three people to improve their sleep during the project.

Other key goals of the project include reducing feelings of loneliness and isolation, improving mental wellbeing and growing the network of Sleep Talker volunteers, as well as those who can access support through the project.

The Sleep Charity deputy CEO, Lisa Artis, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this funding. The Sleep Talkers Project will help to make a difference to so many lives across the nation and we would be unable to reach these numbers without support from the National Lottery Community Fund

“Throughout the pandemic, feelings of loneliness and anxiety have sky-rocketed, and these are common factors that hinder a good night’s sleep.

“Our new Sleep Talkers will share information and guidance about how to spot the signs of sleep difficulties and provide early intervention support in the heart of communities on a national level.

“Being able to grow our network of sleep champions will enable us to tackle these issues and help the nation sleep and feel better.”

The Sleep Charity campaigns to improve sleep support and access to high quality information, raise awareness of the value of a good night’s sleep and promote understanding around the complexities of sleep.

Its work is built around the belief that sleep is a vital component of health and wellbeing, and that everyone living with sleep issues should have access to effective, consistent, evidence-based support.