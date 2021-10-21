Doncaster singles sought to follow Adam and Tayah as stars of Married At First Sight
Singletons in Doncaster are being sought to follow in the footsteps of the town’s Married At First Sight stars Adam Aveling and Tayah Victoria by signing up for a new series of the hit dating show.
Doncaster man Adam 26, found lasting love with Hertfordshire woman Tayah, 25, on the E4 programme where couples tie the knot within seconds of meeting for the first time.
Tayah has since moved in with Adam in Doncaster – and now show organisers are looking for Doncaster singletons for the next series of the show.
A spokesman said: “Married at First Sight UK is back and we are looking for people from all over the UK to take part.
“After the huge success of the last series with Adam and Tayah finding everlasting love, we’re hoping to bring more singles together to find their life-long partner.”
You can apply at https://shortaudition.com/MAFSUK2 or email [email protected]
Applicants must be 18+