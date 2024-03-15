Doncaster singer Yungblud teases “biggest announcement yet” with series of social media posts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, has been counting down to the announcement on March 18 – and is sharing daily memories on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram.

The musician, who hails from Norton, told fans: “It’s been a f****** mental adventure, but I hope you’re ready for another one. So tell your mates, set your reminders"

He said: “I’m changing and I can feel it, there are things ahead,” he said in a video message.

“Some things I know about, some things I believe we are going to have a lot of fun figuring out together.”

“But in my opinion, in order to look forward, you’ve got to look back on the things you’ve done.”

“Recently, I realised that everything I’ve done up until this moment had a purpose and a meaning, even though I might not have known it at the time. And the biggest thing I’ve learned is that I was never alone through any of it. You were there next to me every f****** step of the way, and for that I want to say thank you.”

“In 10 days’ time, we’re going to make our biggest announcement yet, but before we do, leading up to that day, at 5pm everyday, we’re going to post a memory that I believe has helped shape and define this community.”