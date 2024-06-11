Doncaster singer songwriter appearing at Glastonbury two years after losing his job as a surveyor
Sam Scherdel, aged 35, who grew up in Mexborough, attending school there, but currently living in Conisbrough, has been writing songs since he was in his teens but it was only in 2022 that his hobby turned into his livelihood.
He told the Free Press: “I was a surveyor after leaving school. But always did music in the background.
"I launched my music career in 2022 after losing my job and never looked back.”
Dubbed the “South Yorkshire Springsteen”, Sam’s songs are hook laden, epic and energetic, all delivered with his trademark growl.
A soulful songwriter, with his gravelly voice contributing to his unique blueprint, his music is never too far strayed from the rock and alternative resonances that were the background of his youth.
Acclaim has followed from national BBC Introducing and hundreds of performances starting from bars years ago through to recently arena sized supports, make Sam one of the songwriting talents awaiting to turn heads.
Since launching in March 2022 he proceeded to release singles which caused a stir within the industry. He returned with a live show stronger than ever featuring a full band.
2023 saw a headline show sell out at the iconic Leadmill, major festival appearances, and also support slots with Reverend & The Makers, and Two Door Cinema Club.
2024 will see his debut EP “The Circus” released physically and digitally via Blaggers Records supported by a tour and four single releases, ensuring the future looks exceptionally bright for the acclaimed alternative/indie star.
It has also now been confirmed that he will giving two performances at Glastonbury 2024.
Sam added: “I first attended there 20 years ago in my early teens and finally the songwriting journey I’ve been on has got me two slots at the festival this year. It’s already gathered the attention of BBC Radio Sheffield.
“All my latest releases have made BBC Introducing so far, and I’ve been selected by them to play this year’s Tramlines and Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus on the BBC Introducing stage also.”
To listen to Sam and to find out more visit https://open.spotify.com/artist/0dS6eC0a0XySm7hjOeGU3q?si=c0FooLkJQ6mEkm24gfGaIQ
