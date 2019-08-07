Doncaster singer John Parr to release 'lost' Three Men and A Baby song - 32 years on

The singer will unveil a new version of The Minute I Saw You this Friday – 32 years after the release of the 1987 smash hit American comedy starring Tom Selleck, Steve Gutteberg and Ted Danson.

The Sykehouse-based star, best known for his worldwide smash hit St Elmo’s Fire, has been instrumental in bringing the soundtrack song back into the limelight, working with movie giants Disney to release a reworked version of the track.

On his Facebook page, he explained how the song had never been originally released due to contractual issues – and that the song had to be remixed in stereo for its release later this week.

He wrote: “There was a looming deadline for the release of Three Men and a Baby.

“So much so that a motor bike courier was waiting in the studio reception to take the 5.1 Dolby mix of the title track The Minute I Saw You to be dubbed into the movie that very same day.

“The clock was ticking... the mix was finished and off the bike sped.

“Before the engineer stripped the mix, I made a quick stereo mix just to cassette. Well the rest is history, the movie became a blockbuster, but the title song The Minute I Saw You through contractual issues with my label was never released.

“Years later, Disney have decided that the song deserved its release, but of course records are stereo and they only had the 5.1 Dolby mix.

“Only my cassette existed of the stereo mix. So for weeks the engineers at Disney have persevered trying to remix the film version to match my stereo mix. Well they made it, and so after 32 years The Minute I Saw You will be released on Friday 9 August for all to hear!”

The song was originally written for the opening montage of the movie, directed by Star Trek legend Leonard Nimoy and which follows the mishaps and adventures of three bachelors as they attempt to adapt their lives to pseudo-fatherhood with the arrival of the love child of one of them.