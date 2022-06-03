Doncaster singer John Parr praises 'caring, loving' Bonnie Tyler as Welsh star gets MBE

The husky-voiced 70-year-old, known for hits such as Total Eclispe of The Heart and Holding Out For A Hero, was honoured for her services to music for more than 50 years.

And St Elmo’s Fire star John, who lives in Sykehouse and has played alongside Bonnie on a number of occasions, was among those offering his congratulations.

Sharing his message on Facebook, he wrote: “You have come so far from that little mining town Bonnie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster singer John Parr has sent his congratulations to Welsh star Bonnie Tyler on her MBE (Photo: John Parr).

"That four penny phone box where you used to get the progress of how your records were doing – and yet the Bonnie I know, despite your international success, has never lost the common touch.

"The way you treat your band always stayed with me – caring, loving, you and Robert (her husband) always doing it the right way. More power to you and congratulations on your MBE in this special year of her Majesty.”

Revealing her MBE, Tyler said that “anyone from any background can become a success”.

The singer, whose real name is Gaynor Sullivan, said: “I am truly honoured to be awarded an MBE and especially so in Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year, which makes this even more special.

“This honour just goes to show that anyone from any background can become a success, and be recognised by our wonderful country, if they put their minds and efforts into what they do.

“I hope that my honour may in some small way motivate others to give their best, you really never know what wonderful things may come to you if you do.

“I’m just a girl from a small town in Wales who just loves to sing, so to be recognised for that in this way is very significant to me and my family and friends.”

The singer was brought up in Skewen, a small village near Swansea.