Doncaster singer championed by 50 Cent releases ode to Northern England song

Adam Taylor, who performs under the name ADMT, has released North – the follow-up to his reworking of 50 Cent’s track Best Friend.

Written as an ode to the north of England, the song arrives as an illuminating tribute to his hometown.

You can listen to North HERE

ADMT, whose real name is Adam Taylor, is putting Doncaster on the musical map.

A spokesman said: “Already putting Doncaster on the map as his career soars, North is a heartwarming nod to British culture, whether it be the good bits or not so good bits, he is a proud representative.”

It comes after Best Friend dropped at the end of last year, with the single marking a significant moment in his career as it saw his following and fanbase multiply at breakneck speed.

In an unexpected twist, 50 Cent enabled more people to discover and adore this exceptional artist by sharing it – propelling him into fresh markets and thousands of ears.

A spokesman added: “Never afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve, ADMT’s songwriting has a refreshing transparency when it comes to navigating matters of the heart and head.

"He’s worked tirelessly to normalise the conversation around mental health and wellness, something that’s been essential to tackle, particularly amongst men.

“ADMT is a grafter.

"Despite launching his music career in the midst of a global pandemic, he has never stopped moving."

Whilst touring was off the table he took to the streets, and through busking he found a way to give people a taste of their much missed live music.

By taking matters into his own hands, he captivated thousands of new fans in the process and even bagged a feature on Apple TV’s Ted Lasso.

He said: “Busking was my saving grace throughout the pandemic. It’s been my fresh air. It’s allowed me to be me.. And without it I’m not sure I’d have made it through it as easily.”

Added the spokesman: “Tenacious, humble and hardworking ADMT is always working on music. Whether it be writing new material, collaborating or reimagining your favorite song, he’s on it.”

Back in July last year ADMT shared dreamy offering Without You.

The release is a fan favorite at his live shows and has quickly accumulated over 2.5 million streams, 25 million views on TikTok and 4 million views on Instagram.

Scooping support from a wealth of new music publications including Fault magazine who said ‘His honesty and sincerity defines his work’, he’s really been taking the whole world by storm.

The genre bending sound of ADMT ticks a lot of boxes and it’s sweetened even further by his down to earth, kind and relatable nature which sees him put his fans before anything else. Even before his recent surge in supporters, his one-of-a-kind sound had been well received over the last couple of years, gaining plaudits from Wonderland, Clash, Ones To Watch, Flaunt, Notion, The Sunday Times, and more.

Last summer he played an impressive spread of festivals including Reading and Leeds, Boardmasters, All Points East and more.

With his enormous fanbase growing by the day, he’s sold out every show he has ever played and is on track to selling out his spring tour, which has just been extended.

See below for the tour dates and bag your tickets HERE

6th April Working Mens Club, Dublin

8th April - King Tuts, Glasgow Sold Out

10th April - Think Tank, Newcastle Sold Out

11th April - 02 Institute2 , Birmingham Sold Out

13th April - The Waterfront, Norwich

14th April - Chalk, Brighton

15th April - The Bodega, Nottingham Sold Out

17th April - Thekla, Bristol Sold Out

18th April - New Century Hall, Manchester

21st April Sugarmill, Stoke-on-Trent

22nd April 02 Academy, Liverpool

23rd April 02 Academy2 Leicester

25th April Scala, London