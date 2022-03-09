Doncaster shows solidarity for Ukraine with Frenchgate Centre flag message

The nation’s blue and yellow flag is being beamed out across town from the shopping complex’s giant screen with the message #StandWithUkraine following Russian’s brutal and bloody invasion of the country more than a fortnight ago.

Doncaster has rallied in support of Ukraine, with thousands of donations made at a number of collecting points across town, with supplies already being shipped out to the war-torn country.

Food, clothes, baby products, medical equipment as well as sleeping bags and toys have all been collected and will be delivered to Poland and Ukraine to help the two million people forced to flee their homes following Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster's Frenchgate Centre has been displaying the Ukrainian flag.