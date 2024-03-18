Doncaster shopper's fury after being forced to use wrench to open 'impossible' milk carton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew MacArthur has blasted discount supermarket chain Aldi over the packaging for its Cowbelle long-life milk – saying that he had to use mole grips to unscrew the top – but ended up ripping the whole lid mechanism off.

The angry Askern resident has also said the milk dribbles when it is poured – and is “watery” compared to a similar product from rival supermarket Lidl.

Mr MacArthur said: “I drink a lot of milk and have bought packs of 12, one litre cartons from Lidl for the last year.

An upset Doncaster shopper says he was forced to use a mole wrench to open a carton of Aldi milk.

"Aldi opened in Askern and I have been trying their products.

"When I ran out of my latest Lidl 12-pack of milk, I bought from Aldi, thinking they would be equivalent.

“The first carton opened OK, the second, I came to open – IMPOSSIBLE.”

“I had to get mole grips to try and open the carton and ended up ripping the whole top assembly off.”

"On top of this really annoying situation - justifying returning my remaining ten cartons, the following have been my experiences with the Aldi milk cartons, never experienced with the Lidl equivalent.

"The cardboard case the 12 cartons come in, broke open as it was flimsy, making it difficult to transfer from shop to car to house. No problems with the Lidl equivalent.

“Just based on observation of milk flow, the Aldi milk seems more watery than the Lidl milk. I wonder if the two should be tested, compared?

“The Aldi opening dribbles when pouring, not so with the Lidl equivalent.

“Overall, I think both products need comparing. I think both the public and Aldi need telling of these experiences.”

And it wasn’t just the firm’s milk he has had an issue with adding: “The Aldi hot cross buns are rubbish compared to the Lidl ones. Nothing I have bought in Lidl has been bettered by Aldi and I am not being biased, just simple experience.”