Doncaster shoppers donate 12 large boxes of bras to breast cancer care charity

Customers have donated old and unwanted bras as part of the centre’s recycling programme.

Lyndsey Parry, deputy centre manager said: “We were thrilled to donate 12 boxes of bras to this important charity.

“We’re working hard to look at all the things we can recycle at the centre and are encouraging our customers to bring their items to us to help to make a difference.

Lakeside Village has been collecting unwanted and old bras.

“Our recycling area in the guest services area offers to recycle everything from bras to batteries and plastic bottles to PPE (disposable face masks, plastic gloves, visors and face screens, earplugs and plastic overalls and clothing covers).

“We also have a monthly collection for unwanted clothes that are collected by the RSPCA for their local stores.

“Costa and Greggs offer free water refills if customers bring in their own bottles, and Costa are also selling re-usable lids for their cups. Stores including The Works, ProCook, Cook N Dine, Next, Hallmark, Clintons, Trespass, Mountain Warehouse, Tog 24, all sell refillable water bottles too.

“Our Body Shop Outlet store offers refills for their hand washes and have a lot of new packaging for their products which are made from recyclable plastic and glass. The store also gives customers the opportunity to bring in their hard to recycle items and drop them off in store such as, hand pumps, lip gloss and mascara tubes.