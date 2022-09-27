Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Supermarket giant in jobs lifeline to sacked workers

Local politicians are now calling on Prime Minister Liz Truss to step into the row and save the airport, which only opened to commercial flights in 2005.

Now the supermarket firm has stepped in to offer roles to those who have lost their jobs in the run up to Christmas after Peel’s announcement.

Lidl is offering a jobs lifeline to sacked DSA workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An open day will be held at the firm’s distribution centre in Doncaster on October 8.

A spokesman said: “We will help with applications, no CV required, presentation, your, interview and job offer / permanent contract for the warehouse on the same day.

"We also have roles available for stores, full time and part time, supervisor roles in store and some office based roles.

"For airport colleagues we can fast track through our process to hire them. All are permanent contracts with a stable and secure business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also are increasing our hourly rate from 1st October to £10.90 for stores and £11.60 for warehouse."