Doncaster Sheffield Airport re-opening: Mayor to host city centre public meeting

A public meeting to discuss the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport is to be hosted in the city centre by South Yorkshire’s Mayor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Coppard will host the meeting at Cast in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on November 12 with all welcome to attend the free event – although people must register for tickets in advance.

The event, dubbed “Cleared for Take-Off - A Q&A on the future of DSA,” comes after the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority signed off a £160 million funding deal for the airport to re-open by 2028.

The meeting will take place from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard is hosting a public meeting on the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport at Cast.

A spokesperson for the meeting said: “The event will start at 6pm with a short update on the journey taken, so far, towards the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“The audience will then be invited to ask questions around Doncaster Sheffield Airport, and share their experiences and thoughts around the potential of the airport reopening for passenger flights from 2028.

You can register HERE