Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Protest plane rescheduled as weather scuppers flight
A protest plane demanding to keep Doncaster Sheffield Airport open is set to take to the skies tomorrow after weather scuppered yesterday’s flypast.
The light aircraft, trailing the banner “Save DSA – sign the petition” was due to fly across South Yorkshire at noon yesterday, including flying over this year’s St Leger meeting, delayed by the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
But unfavourable weather conditions scuppered the flight at the eleventh hour and organisers are now hoping the plane can take to the skies at noon tomorrow (Tuesday).
A spokesman said: “The weather is looking good for this day. Gutted obviously it couldn’t take place on Sunday but it really was out of our hands.”
Most Popular
-
1
Violence, drugs and arson: Former resident lifts lid on life on Doncaster hell-hole estate
-
2
Queen Elizabeth II: Doncaster village in Paddington scarecrow tribute
-
3
Doncaster man shone laser light at overhead police plane “seriously endangering” life
-
4
Quad bikes stolen from Scotland and Wales found by police in Doncaster
-
5
Queen Elizabeth II: Monarch's coffin will not pass through Doncaster as London flight confirmed
Organiser Gary Jackson set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise £1,000 for the cost of the flight.
These are the approximate times people will be able to see the plane.
Doncaster Sheffield Airport 12:00
Doncaster 12:15
Rotherham 12:30
Sheffield 12:40
Retford 12:55