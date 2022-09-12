Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Protest plane rescheduled as weather scuppers flight

The light aircraft, trailing the banner “Save DSA – sign the petition” was due to fly across South Yorkshire at noon yesterday, including flying over this year’s St Leger meeting, delayed by the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

But unfavourable weather conditions scuppered the flight at the eleventh hour and organisers are now hoping the plane can take to the skies at noon tomorrow (Tuesday).

A spokesman said: “The weather is looking good for this day. Gutted obviously it couldn’t take place on Sunday but it really was out of our hands.”

The plane is now set to fly over South Yorkshire tomorrow.

Organiser Gary Jackson set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise £1,000 for the cost of the flight.

These are the approximate times people will be able to see the plane.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport 12:00

Doncaster 12:15

Sheffield 12:40