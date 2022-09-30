Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Poet makes save DSA appeal to Liz Truss in verse
A Doncaster poet has penned a verse appealing to Prime Minister Liz Truss to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
Mary Amess, from Armthorpe, was moved to write two poems focusing on the need to save the airport, which was announced for closure by owners Peel last Monday despite attempts by members of the public and local politicians to save it.
Here are her verses
Ms Truss, I think the time is right
For you to stand up and join our fight
At your first PMQs
You promised to do all you could do
To protect our airport, we believed in you
In just over a month, it's going to close
And for staff and our community this is a big blow
We need our airport, I'm sure you'll agree
It's a fantastic place, please visit and see
I'm sure you have the power to make things right
I know it may not happen overnight
But 800+ people will be out of work
This is something you cannot shirk
As our PM you owe it to us
To do what you can, go kick up a fuss
Remember your words about levelling up?
Don't just stand by and say Yup
Doncaster needs a helping hand
Stop Peel destroying our land
Get involved NOW and let Doncaster thrive
Please help us keep our airport alive.
And her other poem
First we had RAF Finningley, but the M.O.D. closed it down
Then it was sold to a company, who turns out to be ran by a clown
A great little airport has such potential
We all know it is very special
An airport that could thrive with the right support
DSA could challenge any airport
People come from miles around
To see the aeroplanes on the ground
Through the pandemic it held its own
And in time, its reputation has grown
Holidays to faraway lands will not be the same
As now we have to travel further to jump on the plane
But we will not give up the fight
And hopefully this will turn out right
Peel will see sense and let us keep this gem
As we obviously love it, much more than them