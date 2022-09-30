Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Poet makes save DSA appeal to Liz Truss in verse

Mary Amess, from Armthorpe, was moved to write two poems focusing on the need to save the airport, which was announced for closure by owners Peel last Monday despite attempts by members of the public and local politicians to save it.

Here are her verses

Ms Truss, I think the time is right

Poet Mary Amess has penned poems to help save Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

For you to stand up and join our fight

At your first PMQs

You promised to do all you could do

To protect our airport, we believed in you

In just over a month, it's going to close

And for staff and our community this is a big blow

We need our airport, I'm sure you'll agree

It's a fantastic place, please visit and see

I'm sure you have the power to make things right

I know it may not happen overnight

But 800+ people will be out of work

This is something you cannot shirk

As our PM you owe it to us

To do what you can, go kick up a fuss

Remember your words about levelling up?

Don't just stand by and say Yup

Doncaster needs a helping hand

Stop Peel destroying our land

Get involved NOW and let Doncaster thrive

Please help us keep our airport alive.

And her other poem

First we had RAF Finningley, but the M.O.D. closed it down

Then it was sold to a company, who turns out to be ran by a clown

A great little airport has such potential

We all know it is very special

An airport that could thrive with the right support

DSA could challenge any airport

People come from miles around

To see the aeroplanes on the ground

Through the pandemic it held its own

And in time, its reputation has grown

Holidays to faraway lands will not be the same

As now we have to travel further to jump on the plane

But we will not give up the fight

And hopefully this will turn out right

Peel will see sense and let us keep this gem

