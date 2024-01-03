A Doncaster MP has criticised the organisation of an upcoming public meeting scrutinising the closure of the region’s airport in 2022.

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher has criticised the organisation of the first South Yorkshire Infrastructure Inquiry in Doncaster after he was unable to secure a ticket.

It comes after South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard announced the first two events of their kind last month.

The meetings in Doncaster and Sheffield will allow the public to share their questions and views to prevent a major infrastructure closure in the region.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport before its closure.

It comes in the wake of the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport by owner Peel Group in 2022.

The site remains closed as local leaders continue to negotiate a leasehold agreement with Peel.

Doncaster’s public meeting is currntly taking place at Auckley Parish Centre.

Nick Fletcher MP criticised the event’s organisation as he revealed that he was unable to secure one of the limited tickets.

He wrote:

“Tickets are limited and are now unsurprisingly “sold out”. This means that nobody else including your MP can attend. 90 minutes is inadequate especially when that includes opening speeches.

“The “inquiry” seemingly isn’t focussed purely on the airport either. I’m not convinced that it’s got teeth or purpose given what we have been told so far.”

Mr Fletcher shared a letter he wrote to Mayor Coppard:

“I would be grateful if the venue for the Inquiry on 3rd January could be moved to a different venue and time. My reasons are:

“1. It needs to be more central. The last public meeting on the airport was at the Eco-Power stadium which can comfortably house 350 people.

“2. The venue needs to be able to accommodate several hundred people which the Church Hall cannot. I see that it is “sold out” already.

“3. There needs to be adequate parking facilities. Having used the car park at the Auckley venue you will struggle to get even 50 cars in there.

“4. The event should be in the evening when people can more easily attend. The last public meeting was held in the evening for that reason.”