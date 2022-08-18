Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Funding campaign launched to fly banner calling to save it

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers want to raise £1,000 so they can charter a light aircraft across the region saying “Save Doncaster Sheffield Airport – sign the petition.”

More than 107,000 people have already signed three separate petitions calling for DSA to be saved following the shock announcement by owners Peel that it is considering closing the Finningley base due to the financial impact of Covid and budget airline Wizz Air announcing it was pulling flights.

Organiser Gary Jackson said: “Weʼre raising £1,000 so we can fly a plane across South Yorkshire with a banner saying “Save Doncaster Sheffield Airport, Sign the petition”

“We want to fly a plane around South Yorkshire with a banner to help highlight the important issue of keeping DSA open for business. Hopefully this will generate more awareness and more people will sign the petition.

“We can’t and won’t go down without a battle - we will do everything we can to help save not only our precious airport but the many, many jobs associated with it

“We must try all avenues of publicity, we must not give in.

“Please donate whatever you can afford and in the unlikely event enough funds are not raised to pay for the plane and banner then the money given will be donated to a local Doncaster based charity.