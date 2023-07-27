News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Campaigner thanks supporters on first anniversary of fight to save it

A community campaigner who has spent the last year fighting to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport has thanked supporters a year on – and pledged to fight on.
By Darren Burke
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 12:38 BST

Mark Chadwick, who owns Doncaster’s Stadium Garage, has been the public face of the fight to first save and then re-open the airport following its closure by owners Peel last year, setting up the SAVE Doncaster Sheffield Airport Facebook group and helping to organise petitions calling for it to be rescued.

It was last July the firm dropped the bombshell that it was closing the former Finningley base, with the final flight taking off in November before its shutdown.

In a message, Mr Chadwick said: “Just a quick thank you to everyone. The group has been up and running one year.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been the subject of a long running campaign by supporters who want to see it re-open.
“I never thought the group would grow as it has done. On the first day there was 1,000 members, the first week 4,000 members and we currently stand at just under 26,000 supporters, 23,000 plus members and 2,000 plus participants.

“I'd like to thank everyone involved in the group for the support, the kind comments and the continued campaigning by us all to save DSA.

He added: “Members put posters everywhere – in local shops, businesses and shared online and a banner was even organised by a couple of people and towed by a plane.

“With all this help and support the petition achieved well over 100,000 signatures and along with fellow petitions, 125,000 names were handed into Parliament.

“Unfortunately, all our efforts and this petition achieved nothing and central Government have not publiclu helped in any way.

“There's been so many things done to try and help save our airport. Since that sad day we have not stopped campaigning to get our airport reopened.”

www.savedsa.co.uk

The fight to re-open the airport is ongoing with City of Doncaster Council, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and MPs still involved in talks with Peel over a potential future for the airport, including an operating lease or a compulsory purchase order."

The group has a website HERE and a Facebook page which you can join HERE

