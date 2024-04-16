Doncaster sculptor has created WW2 aircraft for the new Northern Battle of Britain Memorial being dedicated in the city
When the memorial is dedicated at South Yorkshire Air Museum on May 5 visitors will see two examples of the work of a remarkable Doncaster artist Ian Curran.
A former engineer from Skellow, Ian now spends much of his time creating amazing works of art using mild steel, a welding torch and all the creativity and imagination of a great artist.
Anyone who has driven past his house can’t have failed to notice the ever changing displays of his creations.
From futuristic dragons, Star Wars spacecraft, railway engines and aircraft his imagination knows no bounds.
However, on May 5 it will be his sculptures of a Battle of Britain Spitfire and a Hurricane that will be proudly flying above the new Memorial.
Coincidentally at 1.45pm on the same day pilots flyings a real RAF Spitfire and a Hurricane will be in the skies above the Lakeside Museum paying their tribute to those who fought and died in the Battle of Britain 84 years ago.
The Northern Battle of Britain Memorial will be Dedicated with a March Past of RAF Cadets followed by a short service led by Rev Tom Brown commencing at noon at the South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum on Sunday May 5.
Please be aware that the flypast of the Spitfire and Hurricane which is schedule for approximately 1.45pm will all be dependent on there being suitable weather conditions.
