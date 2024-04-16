Doncaster sculptor has created WW2 aircraft for the new Northern Battle of Britain Memorial being dedicated in the city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When the memorial is dedicated at South Yorkshire Air Museum on May 5 visitors will see two examples of the work of a remarkable Doncaster artist Ian Curran.

A former engineer from Skellow, Ian now spends much of his time creating amazing works of art using mild steel, a welding torch and all the creativity and imagination of a great artist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who has driven past his house can’t have failed to notice the ever changing displays of his creations.

Ian Curran with his Spitfire and Hurricane.

From futuristic dragons, Star Wars spacecraft, railway engines and aircraft his imagination knows no bounds.

However, on May 5 it will be his sculptures of a Battle of Britain Spitfire and a Hurricane that will be proudly flying above the new Memorial.

Coincidentally at 1.45pm on the same day pilots flyings a real RAF Spitfire and a Hurricane will be in the skies above the Lakeside Museum paying their tribute to those who fought and died in the Battle of Britain 84 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Battle of Britain Memorial will be Dedicated with a March Past of RAF Cadets followed by a short service led by Rev Tom Brown commencing at noon at the South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum on Sunday May 5.