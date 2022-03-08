Doncaster Scouts launch funding drive after being picked for South Korea expedition

Ten members from the 25th Doncaster (Conisbrough) Scout Group have been selected to attend the World Scout Jamboree in the Far East in 2023 – when thousands of Scouts from around the globe come together in the world’s biggest celebration of the famed outdoor movement.

Seven Scouts, three young leaders and leader Hannah May Middlebrook will be jetting out for the event – but are eagerly seeking funds to help pay for the trip.

The group are planning a string of fundraising events and have already taken part in a car wash, with quiz nights, raffles and other activities also arranged.

A group of Scouts have been chosen to go to South Korea.

Said Hannah: "The World Scout Jamboree only happens every four years at different locations around the world, with around 40,000 Scouts attending from across the globe.

"Our Scouts have been chosen following applications and a county wide selection process.

"This is an absolutely amazing opportunity for all that have been chosen and as a Scout troop the 25th Conisbrough Group are extremely proud of all of them.

"However, this is where the hard part comes in, they have to fundraise around £4,000 each as part of their journey.

"That is a lot of money to raise, but we are up for the challenge. We would really appreciate if you could donate some money to help these young adults have the experience of a lifetime. Whatever you can give we all will be grateful. Every little helps on this journey.”