Doncaster scout heads to America for World Scout Jamboree
A Doncaster scout is joining 40,000 others across the globe to take part in the World Scout Jamboree in America.
Benjamin Ackroyd from Doncaster is one of the 5,000 Scouts from the UK taking part in the skills and adventure festival happening in wild and wonderful West Virginia.
The Jamboree offers young people the chance to learn new skills that they can use in other aspects of their life and taste high adventure.
Benjamin Ackroyd aged 15 from Doncaster said. "I have never tried mountain biking before today the up hill sections were a killer but was so worth it for the super fast downhill sections.
“The views and scenery on the trails were incredible. I feel like I have really come out of my shell, I have learned so much about different cultures that I didn't know any thing about before I came to the jamboree.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Most activities on site require some sort of team work skills, it's teaching me you can't leave anyone behind. I also have been to dinner with the German and Swedish units camped near us."
The World Scout Jamboree is the culmination of two years of work for the leaders, which has involved camps and team building events preparing the young people for living on a humid site in West Virginia amongst Scouts from nearly every country in the world.
The event was opened by UK Chief Scout Bear Grylls, who said: “World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts attend each one. They are incredible festivals of peace, friendship and adventure. Young people will make friends for life with people from over 150 countries, experience different food, language and culture while learning new skills. It will be the journey of a lifetime.
“ The 2019 Jamboree, jointly hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, is set to be one of the biggest and most exciting yet. The theme is ”Unlock a new world” – focusing especially on how we can create a sustainable world together.”