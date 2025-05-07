Doncaster Scout group to celebrate 100th anniversary with party this weekend
A Doncaster Scout group will celebrate its 100th anniversary this weekend with a huge party – and everyone is welcome.
Armthorpe 32nd Scouts will mark the major milestone at Armthorpe Community Centre on Sunday from 2pm to 4pm to mark the creation of the group way back in 1925.
