Doncaster schoolworker wins £30k lottery prize

Post Code Lottery

Sean Higgins (55) netted the cash prize after DN4 0BP was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Sunday, September 5.

After learning of his win, Sean said: “I’m absolutely elated at the moment, with the way things have been it’s just a massive bonus to have.

“It’s hard to take in, I’m actually elated. I’m chuffed to bits.”

The news came as an extra shock for Sean, who has worked as a site operative at a local school for deaf students for over 14 years, as it’s the second time he’s received a golden envelope from the lottery after he won a prize last December. He said: “This is the second big win I’ve had, I won £1,000 last year too.”

When asked how he would spend the winnings, Sean was quick to answer: “I know straight away how I’ll spend it - I’ve got two daughters and one is getting married shortly and one is looking for a place to live. I’m going to give £5,000 each to them so that helps them towards a deposit on a house and helps pay towards the wedding.”

Sean also hoped to use the winnings to make a dream holiday come true: “I’ve always wanted to go on an American cruise where you board in New York and go around the Azores. It’s something I’ve always fancied and thought if ever I could afford it, I’d go there.”

There was one more treat that he had in mind as well: “I might just get myself the latest Playstation!”

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winner: “A massive congratulations to Sean who I’m sure will be over the moon right now. It’s so nice to hear that he’ll be treating his daughters and I hope he gets to take that dream cruise soon.”

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

A minimum of 33% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise over £750 million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Education Trust. The Trust supports charities and good causes which provide education, particularly in emergency situations, through regular grant funding. Supported charities include Book Aid International, Theirworld and UNICEF.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.