Doncaster schools take part in a campaign to teach children to become life savers

The Restart The Heart campaign has been run by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service since 2014.

The initiative has been into Serlby Park Academy, Outwood Academy, Don Valley Academy and Maple Medical PRU where they taught children life saving skills.

The project has won a top award at the Yorkshire Choice Awards.

Yorkshire Ambulance have taught CPR in four Doncaster schools.

Christa Ackroyd, who announced the award, said: “Christian Eriksan is now well due to the incredible life saving actions taken on the field and that is what the Yorkshire Ambulance Service aims to teach.

“Keep up the good work of teaching these skills that we should all learn.”

Since the project began they have provided CPR training to 151,000 Yorkshire students.

Jason Carlyon, community engagement manager for Yorkshire Ambulance Service, said: “We are so thrilled to win this award.

“We know the campaign has directly influenced the patient outcomes and we know of lives saved as a result - we can’t ask for more than that.

“Thank you to the project team, volunteers, partner organisations, Yorkshire Ambulance Service Charity and, of course, all the schools and students for supporting this vital campaign.

“Together we are improving chances of survival.”

More than 700 staff and volunteers are looking forward to returning to schools for face to face CPR training on Restart a Heart Day on October 15.

Last year the events had to be held online due to Covid-19 restrictions in place.