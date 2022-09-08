Doncaster schoolgirls get back together again with reunion 70 years on
This is the moment a group of schoolgirls were reunited at their former school 70 years on.
The group all started at Doncaster Girls High School in 1949 – and the 49ers as they call themselves – were back on their old stomping ground for a catch up.
Part of the former school building on the corner of Chequer Road and Waterdale is now home to the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum.
Ten of the group met up for afternoon tea in the building’s cafe to swap stories of their school days.
Organiser Janet Midgley said: “We started at the High School in September 1949 after successfully passing the eleven plus exam, this was just one year after the start of the NHS.
“Most of us went on to pursue professions, leaving school in 1954 or 1956. All of us are now in our mid eighties and good we are still in touch.
“It is a most impressive use of the old school building.”