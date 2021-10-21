Doncaster schoolgirl, 7, climbs one of England's highest mountains for NHS

Seven-year-old Chloe Oates, who since the pandemic began has been passionate about helping fund the health service, climbed 950 metres to the summit of Helvellyn in the Lake District with her mum, dad, and one-year-old dog, Joby.

Helvellyn lies between Ullswater, Thirlmere and Grasmere and to the north of Ambleside and is the third highest peak in the Lake District and England.

Chloe was especially inspired by her friend’s mum, Kelly Fisher, who now works as an Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) specialist nurse at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Chloe climbed Helvellyn in aid of the NHS.

Chloe said: “I came up with a solution to climb a mountain to raise money for the NHS.

“Then there’s more money for hospitals to come and we can give people the help they need.”

This isn’t the first time she has launched a fundraiser though.

Chloe’s mum Anna explained: “Last year when we were in strict lockdown, Chloe was making headbands and wristbands at home and she wanted to sell them. She baked too.”

Anna went on: “It’s all she’s talked about since the lockdowns began. This is all Chloe’s idea.”

Due to changing COVID-19 restrictions, many of her plans were unable to go ahead. However, this didn’t dampen her spirits.

“While the lockdown is here, you might catch coronavirus. I thought a simple thing would be to climb a mountain.” she said.

Completing the six-hour-trek has ticked another activity off the list of things Chloe has been eager to do.

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “As a trust, we are always grateful for fundraising events hosted by the public. However, Chloe’s efforts at such a young age are incredibly special and her passion is a wonderful thing to see.”

“The Peak District has many beautiful mountains, however Helvellyn is well-known as being one of the highest. Well done to Chloe for such an ambitious project and from the entire trust, thank you.”

With an initial target of £100, the JustGiving funds have now surpassed double this amount, to £246.

Chloe was very excited to complete the climb with her family and enjoy a hot chocolate afterwards.