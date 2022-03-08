Doncaster schoolboy shortlisted in nationwide 'Heroes of Pandemic' Royal Mail stamp contest

Oliver Maddox was among hundreds of youngsters who took part in the company’s Heroes of the Pandemic design contest, to pay tribute to those who made a difference during the Covid pandemic.

Oliver, a year eight pupil at Doncaster’s Hall Cross School, came up with a colourful design recognising the work of food banks in the community and his picture has been chosen as one of 24 regional winners.

He is now waiting to see if his drawing will be named a national winner, with Prince Charles helping to select the final designs.

Oliver Maddox with his winning stamp design.

Rachel Jacobs of Hall Cross said: “During the last academic year, Hall Cross students designed a Covid related stamp, during their art, design and technology lessons.

"Thousands of students across the country entered this competition and the special judging panel consisted of the Prime Minister Boris Johnson, family of Captain Sir Tom Moore, Baroness Floella Benjamin and CEO of the Royal Mail Simon Thompson.”

“Oliver is one of 24 regional winners and will now progress to the final round, which is soon to be announced.”

As a regional winner, Oliver has won a prize and has a certificate to congratulate him on achieving the Guiness World Record title for participating in the largest postage stamp design competition.