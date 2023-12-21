Doncaster school students pen book to mark Flying Scotsman's homecoming

Students at a Doncaster school have helped create a new book to mark the homecoming of the Flying Scotsman.

As part of the centenary celebrations for the legendary loco, built in Doncaster in 1923, the XP Schools Trust has created a new book.

Entitled Rail City, the book was launched at Doncaster Gallery, Library and Museum.

The book, an updated and lavishly illustrated compendium of all the work created by students across the Trust over the last five years, captures Doncaster’s rail heritage - and its rail future.

It is also timely as 2023 is the Flying Scotsman's Centenary year, the iconic steam engine that was built here in Doncaster.

Claira Salter, Principal of XP Doncaster commented: “This is a special publication for us as it features work from the last five years from schools across the XP Trust.

"The story of rail has always been a key part of our expeditions, so the centenary of the Flying Scotsman felt like the perfect time to pull together and update a beautiful collection of work.

“We’d like to thank all the people across Doncaster who supported this book, providing their own personal insights and stories, to make ‘Rail City’ a celebration of our city’s pride in our rail heritage, as well as sharing its present and future in Doncaster.”