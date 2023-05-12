Doncaster school pupils recreate Coronation celebration photo - 120 years on

Youngsters at St Michael's CE Primary School gathered in exactly the same spot children had been pictured in 1902 to mark the coronation of Edward VII – unfurling a ‘God Save The King’ banner, similar to the original picture outside the village church.

Headteacher Philippa Cousins organised a host of events to mark this year’s Coronation at the school, including planting a peace garden with some of the King's favourite plants and flowers.

She said: “We also conducted a full day of litter picking as we recognise that the King is passionate about conservation.

Pupils recreated a Coronation photo, 120 years apart.

“We also developed a sensory path in our Forest school and we had a King's picnic lunch.”