Doncaster school pupils recreate Coronation celebration photo - 120 years on
Pupils at a Doncaster school marked the coronation of King Charles III – by recreating a photo of celebrations in their village from more than 120 years ago.
Youngsters at St Michael's CE Primary School gathered in exactly the same spot children had been pictured in 1902 to mark the coronation of Edward VII – unfurling a ‘God Save The King’ banner, similar to the original picture outside the village church.
Headteacher Philippa Cousins organised a host of events to mark this year’s Coronation at the school, including planting a peace garden with some of the King's favourite plants and flowers.
She said: “We also conducted a full day of litter picking as we recognise that the King is passionate about conservation.
“We also developed a sensory path in our Forest school and we had a King's picnic lunch.”
Parents were also invited into school for a Royal sing song.