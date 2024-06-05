Doncaster school pupils raise £5,000 for charity with colourful run

By Darren Burke
Published 5th Jun 2024, 12:21 BST
Determined pupils at a Doncaster school raised more than £5,000 by taking part in a colourful charity event.

Youngsters at Balby Central Primary Academy took part in the school’s first ever colour run – an event where particpants are dowsed in colourful powders as they race.

A school spokesperson said: “Our school community went over and above to raise a staggering £5065.50 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“We know that this money will really support the charity and the great work it does.”

