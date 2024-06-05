Doncaster school pupils raise £5,000 for charity with colourful run
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Determined pupils at a Doncaster school raised more than £5,000 by taking part in a colourful charity event.
Youngsters at Balby Central Primary Academy took part in the school’s first ever colour run – an event where particpants are dowsed in colourful powders as they race.
A school spokesperson said: “Our school community went over and above to raise a staggering £5065.50 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
“We know that this money will really support the charity and the great work it does.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.