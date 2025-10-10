Doncaster school pupils create video to help RSPCA dog find home
Youngsters at Plover Primary in Intake teamed up with the RSPCA Doncaster and Rotherham Animal Centre to help Luna.
“Staff at Plover spent some time volunteering at the RSPCA by helping them with some of their day to day jobs.
"This is where we met Luna and we fell in love her.
“We knew we had to do something to help this beautiful girl as the longest residing dog at the centre.
"So we went back to school and in crew, we talked with our children about Luna.
"Some of the children have been involved in writing about her and we have made a whole school pledge to help her finally find happiness – and we need your help.
“Let’s find Luna her forever home!
More information can be found about Luna here https://www.rspcadoncasterrotherham.org.uk/luna37c
Watch the video HERE