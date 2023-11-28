Doncaster sailing enthusiast honoured for dedication to sport by Princess Royal

A Doncaster sailing enthusiast has been recognised for his dedication and commitment to the sport by the Princess Royal.

Stuart Francis-Burnett, a member of the region’s Beaver Sailing Club, was among 81 volunteers from across the UK honoured in this year’s awards by the Royal Yachting Association (RYA).

The awards were presented by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, President of the RYA, at the Grade II listed One Great George Street in London.

Stuart was recognised for Outstanding Contribution within the RYA Community Awards category for those supporting the grassroots of the sport.

Stuart Francis-Burnett has been honoured by the Princess Royal for his dedication to sailing.

As a member of Beaver Sailing Club for over 15 years, Stuart has been instrumental in developing one of the club’s dinghy racing fleets, as well as attracting many new sailors in a variety of different boats.

He has also made a significant effort to encourage sailors of all ages to get out on the water.

In its citation for the award, the club added: “Stuart challenges and supports racers to improve their skills and is always happy to help with rigging and launching to ensure everyone makes it to the start in a timely manner. He also helps with race officer duties and maintenance jobs.

"Sailors are never disappointed at prizegivings as Stuart always ensures that there are awards for everyone. He runs the club Facebook page and his photographs of the action are inspirational to others. Reliable and helpful, he has developed a strong sense of camaraderie and community within the club.”

Stuart Francis-Burnett has been a keen sailor at Beaver Sailing Club for many years.

Stuart, who lives in Doncaster, said: “I’m not well off or the best sailor and when I went to big competitions, the prizes only went down to third place, so I thought everybody ought to get a little something to say thank you for coming, even if it was just a chocolate orange or a sponge for drying out their boat!

"I started putting things by for prizegivings and it encourages everyone to take part.

“I’m particularly keen to generate a bit of interest with the younger ones. We’re of an age group at the club where we need to start encouraging the next generation of families.

"I live 15 minutes away so I try to help all I can and likewise people help me out. I just love sailing and I’m a great believer in what you give, you get back 10-fold, and at a volunteer-run club like ours, that’s important.”

RYA CEO Sara Sutcliffe MBE said: “Our sport relies so much on the goodwill and skills of volunteers at every level, without whom the opportunities to get involved in boating would be greatly reduced.

It’s so humbling to hear of the many examples of selfless commitment our award recipients have shown – in many cases spanning decades – and they represent many thousands more who give their time to support boating in whatever way, great or small. Our grateful thanks go to them all.”