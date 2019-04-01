Doncaster’s Frenchgate street could be renamed following Brexit under controversial new plans – removing the word French from its title.

The street, which connects Church Way with the High Street and St Sepulchre Gate, is just one of several Doncaster roads which could be given fresh names as the town looks to sever all ties with Europe after the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

Frenchgate connects Church Way with St Sepulchre Gate.

While no definite plans are in place yet for the renaming, a top secret document, seen by the Free Press said one name under consideration for the road was Britgate.

Other names also being considered for the axe include renaming Adwick le Street and dropping the ‘le’ because it sounds “too French” and Belle Vue, for the same reasons.

Britain’s departure from the EU has been thrown into doubt while discussions continue in Parliament but it is understood that the renaming plans are at quite an advanced stage in Doncaster.

Ironically, the scheme has been drawn up by German design consultants Apollo Fridays who have already been called in in other parts of Britain to draw up place renaming plans after Brexit.

These include scrapping all place names with European connections.

Spokesman Rolf Piloa said: “The clear consensus is that having the word French in the street name will keep Doncaster too closely alligned with Europe.

“We understand that the idea might upset some people and that people might like tradition but we are sure some people will like the idea too.”