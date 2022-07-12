Doncaster runner to tackle London Marathon for hospital that saved brother's life

Genna Farrance will be raising funds for the Critical Care Unit at Doncaster Royal Infirmary to give something back to those who helped save her brother in 2017.

Alex Sweeney was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis after a scan at Doncaster Royal Infirmary in July 2017 found perforations in his large bowel.

He was subsequently rushed into the hospital to have life-saving surgery, which was thankfully successful.

Genna is taking on the London Marathon.

Genna said: “He had sepsis, faeces in his bloodstream, and required the lifesaving operation. This meant that he was then in critical care with all his organs outside his body in packs to keep them from getting infected.

“He spent a long time in critical care, in the ward right next to the nurse’s station, and had round-the-clock care. Without them, he wouldn’t have made it.”

Genna wanted to give back to those who helped save her brother, so decided to raise funds for the unit by competing in the London Marathon.

She started running about three years ago and has gradually been building up her distance running experience, taking part in her first half marathon in February.

Genna is taking on the marathon for the hospital that saved the life of brother Alex.

However, this prestigious event will be her first full marathon.

She said: “Everyone was saying that there is no way that you would get in, because you usually don’t get accepted on your first application, but I did!

“I am feeling excited about it and am delighted to be able to fundraise for such a worthy cause. I have been told that the atmosphere is incredible and a friend of mine, who has run it four times, said it is amazing, one of the best experiences.”

Simon Brown, Divisional Director of Nursing in the Clinical Specialist Division at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “We are very grateful for the support and fundraising that Genna will be doing for the Critical Care Unit. The money raised will really make a difference to our patients and be put to fantastic use, ensuring our staff can continue to deliver safe, effective and high-quality compassionate care to our sickest patients.”