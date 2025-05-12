Doncaster rugby legend Sir Ian McGeechan reveals cancer battle

Doncaster Knights chief and former Scotland and British and Irish Lions head coach Sir Ian McGeechan has revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The 78-year-old, currently consultant director of rugby at the Championship club, has made the admission to raise awareness of the disease and for other to get checked.

McGeechan told The Telegraph he had just completed a six-week course of radiotherapy.

"I don't want to make a big thing of it, but it is important to get the message out about urging people to go and get tested," he said.

"I said that to our players here, to make sure they get themselves tested.

"I have an opportunity here at Doncaster and I have a good family, and I just don't think any differently. I am trying to do all the right things for my health and fitness."

The former centre and fly-half won 32 Scotland caps, captaining them nine times, and toured with the Lions in 1974, winning the series in South Africa, and in 1977.

He coached Scotland to the Five Nations Grand Slam in 1990 and led the Lions to series victories as coach in 1989 and 1997.

McGeechan triumphed on his first tour as Lions head coach, overseeing the side's 2-1 series victory in Australia in 1989.

He was at the helm for the 2-1 series defeat in New Zealand four years later, before masterminding an against-the-odds series win over world champions South Africa in 1997.

That tour was later immortalised in the 'Living with Lions' film which included footage of stirring pre-match speeches to his players.

Appointed Scotland coach in 1988, McGeechan led his side to their most Grand Slam two years later, courtesy of an iconic 13-7 victory over England.

As a coach at club level, he won the European Cup with Wasps in 2007 and the English Premiership in 2008.

He also returned for a fourth Lions tour as head coach in 2009, a 2-1 defeat in South Africa, and worked as an assistant on the 2005 tour to New Zealand.

McGeechan first arrived at the Armthorpe Road club in 2024.