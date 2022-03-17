Supporters of rugby union team Doncaster Knights dug deep during last weekend’s game with Cornish Pirates to raise thousands of pounds for those fleeing the war following Russia’s invasion.

And the efforts have been welcomed by Doncaster’s Ukrainian Centre, which has been spearheading the town’s efforts to help those in need.

A spokesman said: “We just wanted to say a massive thank you to all of you that supported the fundraising efforts.

Rugby fans rallied around for Ukraine at the Doncaster Knights game.

"We were blown away with the support and generosity from both the Doncaster and Cornish Pirates fans on what turned out to be a fantastic day.

"A special thank you must go to the Knights personel involved and to their sponsors Albemarle Homes.

"A total of £9,005.70 was raised on the day through fundraising acitivies, sponsor matching and contributions from those present.