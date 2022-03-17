Doncaster rugby fans rally round to raise nearly £10,000 for Ukraine
Big-hearted Doncaster rugby fans have raised nearly £10,000 for Ukraine with a day of fundrasing activities.
Supporters of rugby union team Doncaster Knights dug deep during last weekend’s game with Cornish Pirates to raise thousands of pounds for those fleeing the war following Russia’s invasion.
And the efforts have been welcomed by Doncaster’s Ukrainian Centre, which has been spearheading the town’s efforts to help those in need.
A spokesman said: “We just wanted to say a massive thank you to all of you that supported the fundraising efforts.
"We were blown away with the support and generosity from both the Doncaster and Cornish Pirates fans on what turned out to be a fantastic day.
"A special thank you must go to the Knights personel involved and to their sponsors Albemarle Homes.
"A total of £9,005.70 was raised on the day through fundraising acitivies, sponsor matching and contributions from those present.
"This staggering amount will make a huge difference to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.”