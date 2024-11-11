Doncaster rugby ace has eye removed and reveals he's battling dementia causing brain damage

Doncaster Rugby League legend Garry Schofield has revealed he has had an operation to remove any eye and is stepping away from the sport after suffering brain damage which will lead to dementia.

Schofield, who played for Doncaster in 1999 during a glittering career which included 46 Great Britain appearances, said he received the diagnosis nearly two years ago.

The 59-year-old, now a pundit is a member of the Rugby League Hall of Fame and is famed for playing for both Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos as well as England and went into coaching at the end of his playing career.

He has detailed how he was diagnosed with brain damage, and detailed in his final Total Rugby League column how the issues came about.

Garry Schofield during his time at Doncaster.

He wrote: “I was diagnosed with brain damage in March 2023 and have kept it a closely guarded secret until now. The symptoms, which I will share with you, are horrendous.

“I've been told I will end up with dementia, so the time has come for me to walk away from the game and concentrate on my health.”

“I can trace my problems back to December 2019 when I had an operation to fix a detached retina in my left eye. But it wasn't successful. Five or six days later, it felt like my head was going to explode. I needed seven more operations and three laser procedures.

“Eye pressure should be between five and 23 mmHg (millimetres of mercury), yet my recordings were 82, 79, 78, 68, 67, 58, 44 and 40 which were quite literally off the chart. The hospital told me I should be on the floor, crying out in pain with those readings.”

He has had one of his eyes removed during the process, which the surgeon said was 'knackered'.

Schofield also wrote that he has suffered with 'headaches, migraines, forgetfulness, anxiety and lack of concentration' since.

He has been a vocal pundit in retirement but included in the column that 'you won't hear or see me interviewed anymore'.

Having revealed he would be stepping away from the game to concentrate on his health, he did aim one final parting shot.

'One reason I'm not too sad to be finishing this column is the sport just doesn't excite me anymore,' he wrote. 'The on-field product isn't anywhere near as entertaining as it should be.

'And off the field, everything is so sanitised that if you're not permanently 'on message' and 100 per cent 'positive' about everything, then there's no room for you.

Garry signed for the then Doncaster Dragons towards the end of this glittering rugby league career and as well as being a Doncaster captain and player, he was assistant coach to Colin Maskill and development officer, during his time in Doncaster.