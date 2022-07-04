Doncaster RSPCA seeking forever homes for Casper the rabbit, Trixie the dog and cats Desmond and Reginald

They aim to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home every animal that they care for. That being said, some animals are in their care longer than others.

RSPCA marketing manager Danielle Poulston said: “Below you will find our current long-stay residents, all of whom are ready and waiting for their

forever families.

Introducing Reginald and Desmond

“Casper is our current longest-stay rabbit resident, he has been in our care for seven months now, after being found as a stray with suspected fight wounds. He is now ready to find his forever home and has been waiting patiently for the right family to come along. Could you be the right person for Casper?

“Our longest-stay feline residents are Desmond and Reginald; this playful pair, are on the lookout for their new home together.

"Desmond is sweet-natured but is a little timid at times. However, his confident pal Reginald brings him out to be his true self, and they conquer the world together.

Couold you offer a forever home for Casper

"The pair can live with children aged five-plus and with other cats. They may also be able to live with cat- friendly dogs if introduced slowly.

“Trixie is our current longest-stay canine. She’s a tremendous girl who came into our care through no fault of her own and is now looking for a forever adult-only home with no other pets.

"She is looking for a family who can give her all the time she needs to form a bond with them and someone who understands her.

"Trixie enjoys all the attention for herself and enjoys going on quiet walks. She would benefit from several meet and greets before adoption day.

The delightful Trixie

“Whether you are on the lookout for a dynamic duo or a sole companion, we have a wide variety of animals currently available for adoption – from dogs and cats to rabbits and guinea pigs.”

She continued: “When one of our animals becomes available for adoption, they are posted on our website https://www.rspcadoncasterrotherham.org.uk/animals-for-adoption and also on our Facebook page.”