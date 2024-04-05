Doncaster RSPCA branch launches crowdfunding campaign for new animal ambulance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The South Yorkshire RSPCA Animal Centre, which is based on Great North Road is calling on members of the public to dig deep and support the appeal.

A spokesman said: “Our current van is used daily to do collections of charity shop stock, empty our food bins that we have in all different supermarkets, events and vet trips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We desperately need a new van to use solely for the animals including vet trips, collections and emergencies.

An appeal has been launched to replace the RSPCA's battered van in Doncaster.

“Our current van has in excess of 146,000 miles on the clock and is spending a lot of time in the garage which is becoming very expensive.

"Although we do have support from a local garage, this is becoming more frequent and being without the van leaves us in a critical position without transport for our animals in an emergency situation.

“Any support you can provide would be gratefully received as we are a self-funded animal centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to everyone who has supported our appeal so far but we are still a long way from a new van.

"We understand times are difficult at the moment but by sharing you are helping us so much, so thank you.”

Anyone who can support the campaign to buy a new van, can make a donation at the RSPCA South Yorkshire Animal Centre crowdfunding page HERE.