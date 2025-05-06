Doncaster royal fan camps overnight for London VE Day parade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster Royal fan camped overnight to book her spot for the London parade to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caroline Tomlinson, 59, was among thousands of spectators in the capital for yesterday’s military parade and flypast over The Mall and Buckingham Palace to mark 80 years since the end of World War Two in Europe.

Hundreds arrived in central London and camped overnight in the cold or arrived in the early hours to secure a good viewing spot, speaking of the importance of honouring Second World War veterans and sharing their hopes of catching a glimpse of the royal family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline arrived at the Palace at 2pm on Sunday before camping overnight.

Doncaster's Caroline Tomlinson slept overnight to join crowds in The Mall for the London VE Day parade. (Photo: Getty).

She said: “I’ve been watching lots of footage from 1945 when everybody was gathering outside the Palace, so (it’s) just great to be a part of it. Here we are again, 80 years later, to do the very same.

“I got here at 2pm yesterday afternoon, sat in the red chair all night, had a little bit of sleep.

“I’m used to this, I’ve been to the other events. I’ve been to the Platinum Jubilee, the Coronation, the Queen’s funeral, royal weddings. Sleeping over is now my thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was very cold but I dressed accordingly and got through it. Slept about three times in one-hour bursts.

“I came here alone, the community is always so lovely. I’m absolutely hoping to catch a glimpse of the royals.”

Ms Tomlinson, dressed in Union flags, was among many who got creative with their wardrobe for the occasion.