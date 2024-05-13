Doncaster Rovers will 'come back stronger' says mayor after play-off heartbreak

By Darren Burke
Published 13th May 2024, 14:01 BST
Doncaster Rovers will bounce back even stronger next season, the city’s mayor has said after the club’s play-off promotion heartbreak.

Rovers let slip a 2-0 advantage from the first leg of their League Two play-off semi final with Crewe Alexandra, finishing Friday night’s return encounter at the Eco Power Stadium 2-2 on aggregate after a double early goal blitz from the visitors.

Extra time failed to separate the two sides but eventually, Alexandra triumped 4-3 in a dramatic penalty shoot out to book their place in the final against Crawley Town on May 19, leaving fans devastated.

In a message to supporters, Mayor Ros Jones said: “I am incredibly proud of Doncaster Rovers’ performance this season and what they have achieved.

"It is of course disappointing that they did not gain promotion over the weekend, but under the leadership of Grant McCann I believe that they can come back stronger next season.”

