Doncaster Rovers will 'come back stronger' says mayor after play-off heartbreak

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers will bounce back even stronger next season, the city’s mayor has said after the club’s play-off promotion heartbreak.

Rovers let slip a 2-0 advantage from the first leg of their League Two play-off semi final with Crewe Alexandra, finishing Friday night’s return encounter at the Eco Power Stadium 2-2 on aggregate after a double early goal blitz from the visitors.

Extra time failed to separate the two sides but eventually, Alexandra triumped 4-3 in a dramatic penalty shoot out to book their place in the final against Crawley Town on May 19, leaving fans devastated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a message to supporters, Mayor Ros Jones said: “I am incredibly proud of Doncaster Rovers’ performance this season and what they have achieved.