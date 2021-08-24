Doncaster Rovers to close Frenchgate Centre shop after less than a year

Doncaster Rovers will close its store in the town’s Frenchgate Centre next week after less than a year.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 4:30 pm
The store will close on August 30.

The Elite Pro Sports store will shut for the last time on August 30.

The store is holding a closing down sale and a club spokesman said: “Why not head down there this week to get your hands on the last remaining items in the closing down sale?

"You can also pick up the new 2021/22 on-field and off-field ranges!

The store opened on September 11 last year.