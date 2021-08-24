Doncaster Rovers to close Frenchgate Centre shop after less than a year
Doncaster Rovers will close its store in the town’s Frenchgate Centre next week after less than a year.
The Elite Pro Sports store will shut for the last time on August 30.
The store is holding a closing down sale and a club spokesman said: “Why not head down there this week to get your hands on the last remaining items in the closing down sale?
"You can also pick up the new 2021/22 on-field and off-field ranges!
The store opened on September 11 last year.