Doncaster Rovers supporters in fan walk to stadium for first game of new season

Doncaster Rovers supporters are being urged to join a fan walk march from the city centre to the club’s stadium for the opening game of the new season.

Grant McCann’s League Two champions will kick off their League One campaign at home to Exeter City at the Eco Power Stadium on Saturday.

Fans are organsing a parade from the city centre, taking in a number of city centre bars, before heading to the stadium.

A spokesperson for supporter group Black Bank said: “We told you this upcoming season would be one to remember so why dont we kick it off with one of our famous marches?

“We must be at the ground for between 2.30 and 2:40pm to allow all volunteers who are on the march to be in the ground and ready to do any last minute checks for the game.”

“Feel free to join us at any locations but make sure you are on time to create the best pre-match atmosphere.

“We will have a drum with us on the march too, starting from The Salutation.”

It is the latest in a number of marches staged by Doncaster Rovers supporters to games in recent seasons, making a noisy and colourful carnival in city centre streets ahead of important games.

And the fan walk idea has gained popularity at the recent women’s Euros with supporters gathering for parades ahead of games.

The parade will start at The Salutation, leaving the bar in South Parade at 1.25pm.

It will then arrive at The Hallcross at 1.28pm, departing at 1.40pm and heading to The Lord Nelson for 1.45pm.

After departing that pub at 1.55pm, it will then gather at The Staff of Life at 1.58pm, leaving at 2.03pm for a meeting at Hyde Park WMC at 2.17pm.

The club, which had been threatened with closure, is re-opening after a refurbishment, with Rovers fans invited to join the party.

More details on that event are available HERE

It will leave Hyde Park at 2.22pm, arriving at the stadium for 2.40pm.

Tickets for the South Stand at Saturday’s fixture (3pm kick off) have already sold out, the club has announced.