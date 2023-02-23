These plans include: New independent regulator to help prevent repeat of financial failings seen at Derby County, Bury and Macclesfield Town; Strengthened owners’ and directors’ test to protect clubs and their fans from unscrupulous owners; Fans given greater say in running of clubs, and key heritage such as team names, badges and stadia at core of new plans; Powers to block English clubs from joining unpopular breakaway leagues like the European Super League; Plans follow the Government accepting recommendations from the Fan-Led Review of Football Governance, led by Tracey Crouch CBE MP.

Nick has been keen to ensure that a new independent regulator was created so that the repeat of financial failings at some football clubs (Derby County, for instance) is avoided in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has had a knock-on effect on Doncaster Rovers and other clubs who are then trying to compete with those clubs who are overspending.

The Keepmoat - home to Doncaster Rovers

He also supports other proposals such as fans being given greater say in the running of clubs.

This includes ensuring the heritage of clubs are protected such as team names and badges, and, any relocation plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, giving the power to clubs like Doncaster Rovers to block other clubs in England from joining breakaway leagues like the European Super League is welcomed too.

These plans have been put forward in a Government White Paper announced today.

Nick Fletcher MP, said: “It is clear that the Conservative Government has rightly listened to the voices of the fans to make sure football is better regulated and its history and traditions are protected.

“Not only does bad ownership damage individual clubs, it damages all clubs including Doncaster Rovers. We need a level-playing for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Football clubs are part of the identity and history of a community.

"That must never be forgotten and must be protected at all costs. The Government’s plans to give fans and communities more power in this area is a very positive move.”