News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
34 minutes ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
3 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
5 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
5 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
6 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla

Doncaster Rovers stars to take on Liverpool FC greats in annual Legends match

A host of footballing greats will come together in Doncaster later this month as a team of Rovers aces takes on a Liverpool FC XI in the annual fundraising game.

By Darren Burke
Published 4th May 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 14:46 BST

A host of familiar Doncaster Rovers players including club legend James Coppinger, Paul Green, Brian Stock and more will take on a squad of former Anfield aces when the two sides meet at the Eco Power Stadium on May 27.

As always, the clash will feature appearances from a host of football favourites as well as local fundraisers, with the game being used to raise thousands for Doncaster based charity the Eve Merton Dreams Trust.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The game will kick off at 2pm and tickets are available from the box office on 01302 762576 or the website HERE

James Coppinger will be playing for Doncaster Rovers Legends.James Coppinger will be playing for Doncaster Rovers Legends.
James Coppinger will be playing for Doncaster Rovers Legends.
Most Popular

Prices are £6 for adults, £3 for children and £12 for a family.

If you wish to help, you can donate to the appeal HERE

Related topics:Doncaster RoversLegendsLiverpool FCDoncasterJames Coppinger