Doncaster Rovers stars to take on Liverpool FC greats in annual Legends match

A host of familiar Doncaster Rovers players including club legend James Coppinger, Paul Green, Brian Stock and more will take on a squad of former Anfield aces when the two sides meet at the Eco Power Stadium on May 27.

As always, the clash will feature appearances from a host of football favourites as well as local fundraisers, with the game being used to raise thousands for Doncaster based charity the Eve Merton Dreams Trust.

The game will kick off at 2pm and tickets are available from the box office on 01302 762576 or the website HERE

James Coppinger will be playing for Doncaster Rovers Legends.

Prices are £6 for adults, £3 for children and £12 for a family.