Doncaster Rovers' project for mums to be and new mums honoured in EFL awards

Club Doncaster Foundation’s programme of pre and post-natal well-being classes has been honoured in the EFL Community Awards.

The Fit Families scheme has been named the community project of the season for Sky Bet League Two, with the judging panel unanimous in their decision.

Discussing the scheme, judges said: “Fit Families, is the first of its kind in the EFL and is providing much needed support to families facing high levels of deprivation.”

Doncaster Rovers' captain Tommy Rowe drops in at the Fit Families classes. (Photo: Heather King).

The achievement will be marked at an event at the Houses of Parliament on Monday, April 17, which those involved in delivering the course will attend.

Building on the popular Fit Rovers fitness and weight loss programme and working alongside the NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, Fit Families was designed to support expectant and new mothers with health and well-being.

Making use of facilities at the Foundation Fitness gym and other areas at the Eco-Power Stadium, participants work on both physical and mental health through a variety of activities. As part of the post-natal courses, newborns are also involved, with mothers taking part in classes such as HIIT training with their buggies.

The pre and post-natal courses both run for six weeks and are free to attend. Ensuring classes were accessible to all was a key element of the creation of the courses.

The Foundation have also added free Vets sessions for those who have previously taken part in the courses, to ensure support continues where needed.

Club Doncaster Foundation chief executive John Davis said: “We are incredibly proud of winning the League Two project of the year award. The team have worked with our ICB partners to create a project that is making a difference and really valued by our community.

“We look forward to seeing this project continue to grow, helping more families across Doncaster.”

The work of Fit Families will be pitted against an oral health initiative instigated by Championship club Stoke City and a knife crime education programme created by MK Dons of League One to decide an overall community project of the season for the EFL at their annual awards ceremony on April 23.

Club Doncaster chief operating officer Shaun Lockwood said: “All at Doncaster Rovers and Club Doncaster are hugely proud of the work the Foundation carry out in the community throughout the year.

“It is wonderful to see Fit Families recognised on a national basis, particularly as a pioneering scheme. It has made a major difference to those that have taken part and that is something of immense pride to all at the club.”

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: “Our clubs and their club community organisations play an integral role in their communities, responding to the ever-changing needs of local people at an unprecedented scale.

“Last season alone, our clubs and CCOs engaged over 840,000 people and generated more than £101m for community investment. It’s an honour and privilege to celebrate this outstanding work in Parliament.”

Along with Fit Families and Fit Rovers, the Club Doncaster Foundation also run the Fit Forces scheme, aimed at military veterans.